BT Money Hacks Podcast: ESG investing can make you money but beware greenwashing

BT Money Hacks Ep 107: ESG investing can make you money but beware greenwashing

17:22 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this 107th episode of Money Hacks, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Victor Wong, senior director, head of UOBAM Sustainability Office, UOB Asset Management about how ESG investing can make money but greenwashing needs to be top of mind. This episode is brought to you by UOBAM: https://www.uobam.com.sg/index.page

1:23 Are Singapore investors more ‘woke’ now?

3:27 Responsible investing and ESG still hard to define

6:34 The benefits of including ESG in investors’ portfolios

9:06 How investors can be assured they’ll always reap those benefits

10:36 The importance of understanding the motivations behind ESG investing and how to measure its success

12:19 Tracking developments in other regions with regard to finance greenwashing and how to combat it

14:18 How to make sure your investments are really helping the planet as espoused

The Apac Green Reit ETF: https://www.uobam.com.sg/sustainability/solutions/uob-apac-green-reit-et...

Sustainability Insights: https://www.uobam.com.sg/insights/thinking-sustainably.page

UOBAM’s sustainability commitment: https://www.uobam.com.sg/sustainability/index.page

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

