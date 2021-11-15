BT Money Hacks Podcast: ESG investing can make you money but beware greenwashing

BT Money Hacks Ep 107: ESG investing can make you money but beware greenwashing
17:22 mins
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
In this 107th episode of Money Hacks, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Victor Wong, senior director, head of UOBAM Sustainability Office, UOB Asset Management about how ESG investing can make money but greenwashing needs to be top of mind. This episode is brought to you by UOBAM: https://www.uobam.com.sg/index.page
Highlights of the conversation (click/tap above):
1:23 Are Singapore investors more ‘woke’ now?
3:27 Responsible investing and ESG still hard to define
6:34 The benefits of including ESG in investors’ portfolios
9:06 How investors can be assured they’ll always reap those benefits
10:36 The importance of understanding the motivations behind ESG investing and how to measure its success
12:19 Tracking developments in other regions with regard to finance greenwashing and how to combat it
14:18 How to make sure your investments are really helping the planet as espoused
More about:
The Apac Green Reit ETF: https://www.uobam.com.sg/sustainability/solutions/uob-apac-green-reit-et...
Sustainability Insights: https://www.uobam.com.sg/insights/thinking-sustainably.page
UOBAM’s sustainability commitment: https://www.uobam.com.sg/sustainability/index.page
---
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook