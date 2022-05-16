BT Money Hacks Podcast: DeFi - next-level investing not for the faint-hearted

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Decentralized finance or DeFi can be thought of as open source finance which is truly owned by no one. And it has been known to give returns of up to 20-30%! But to truly understand what you’re investing in and make big money requires effort at this nascent stage.
For more insights correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kenneth Lou, co-founder and CEO of Seedly.
Highlights of the conversation:
02:42 Basic premise of DeFi and DeFi vs TradFi
03:38 How to get ahead in DeFi’s current nascent early stage
06:37 How to identify lucrative DeFi projects to invest in
08:25 Is DeFi underpriced or overpriced?
09:25 The volatile nature of decentralised applications
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
---
---
