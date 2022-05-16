BT Money Hacks Podcast: DeFi - next-level investing not for the faint-hearted

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kenneth Lou, co-founder and CEO of Seedly for more insights on decentralized finance. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
50 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Decentralized finance or DeFi can be thought of as open source finance which is truly owned by no one. And it has been known to give returns of up to 20-30%! But to truly understand what you’re investing in and make big money requires effort at this nascent stage.

For more insights correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Kenneth Lou, co-founder and CEO of Seedly.

Highlights of the conversation: 

02:42 Basic premise of DeFi and DeFi vs TradFi

03:38 How to get ahead in DeFi’s current nascent early stage

06:37 How to identify lucrative DeFi projects to invest in

08:25 Is DeFi underpriced or overpriced?

09:25 The volatile nature of decentralised applications

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM  

---

For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top