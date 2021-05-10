BT Money Hacks Podcast: Critical illness insurance evolution crucial during Covid pandemic

BT Money Hacks Ep 95: Critical illness insurance evolution crucial during Covid pandemic

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode covers insurance, a risk management fundamental you need to sort out before considering more advanced money hacks. Find out why critical illness insurance is more crucial than ever during this pandemic, in this episode brought to you by Great Eastern.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Colin Chan, managing director of Group Marketing at Great Eastern, who explains the following:

What is critical illness insurance and where it sits in your insurance portfolio (0:44) Understanding the latest multi-pay critical illness plan (3:12) How such a plan can continue to cover you even after you suffer from your first critical illness (4:50) Ensuring continued critical coverage given that illnesses are happening at a younger age (8:30) The percentage top-up premium needed to ensure continued multi-pay critical illness coverage (9:35)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.