BT Money Hacks Podcast: Critical illness coverage - Insurance for your income

How to insure against 'lost earnings?' Howie Lim finds out from Colin Chan, managing director, group marketing, Great Eastern. PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

How can you make sure you don’t suffer ‘lost earnings’ from having to take time off work to recover from an illness? And how affordable is critical illness coverage in this inflation-riddled environment?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Colin Chan, managing director for Group Marketing at Great Eastern.

This episode is brought to you by Great Eastern.

Highlights of the conversation: 

1:53 The concerning critical illness insurance gap

4:44 The lingering misconceptions debunked

8:31 Affordability of C.I. plans

9:56 C.I. coverage continues to evolve

12:19 How to reframe the message

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

More about:

Great Eastern

https://www.greateasternlife.com/sg/en/about-us.html

Critical Illness Coverage

https://www.greateasternlife.com/sg/en/personal-insurance/our-products/health-insurance/great-critical-cover.html

