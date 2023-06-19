BT Money Hacks Podcast: China or India - which is a better bet?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
One has been an economic force for some time, and one is poised to be one of the fastest growing major economies over the next decade. But where should you put your money? Howie Lim finds out from Daryl Ho, senior investment strategist at DBS’ chief investment office.
Highlights of the conversation:
00:53 IMF GDP forecast for the two giants
03:03 Long term drivers of the two economies
08:44 Other factors to consider before investing
13:16 Timelines & expectations on investment return
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Daryl Ho, senior investment strategist, DBS chief investment office
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
