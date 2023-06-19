BT Money Hacks Podcast: China or India - which is a better bet?

Find out where the experts feel you should put your money. India or China? PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: BTVISUAL
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

One has been an economic force for some time, and one is poised to be one of the fastest growing major economies over the next decade. But where should you put your money? Howie Lim finds out from Daryl Ho, senior investment strategist at DBS’ chief investment office.

Highlights of the conversation:

00:53 IMF GDP forecast for the two giants

03:03 Long term drivers of the two economies

08:44 Other factors to consider before investing

13:16 Timelines & expectations on investment return

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Daryl Ho, senior investment strategist, DBS chief investment office

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Branded Podcasts at : https://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top