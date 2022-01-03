BT Money Hacks Podcast: An audio guide to personal estate planning

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
In this 110th episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Christopher Tan, founder and CEO of Providend about do-it-yourself (DIY) estate planning and the common mistakes to avoid.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
02:16 Common deterrents to estate planning
04:30 The step by step to estate planning: Create, preserve and distribute your wealth
07:55 Only some parts of estate planning should be done yourself
10:39 New digital trust for CPF savings which addresses members’ concerns
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim
