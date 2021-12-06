BT Money Hacks Podcast: Bullish outlook for cryptocurrency in 2022 and beyond

BT Money Hacks Ep 108: Bullish outlook for cryptocurrency in 2022 and beyond

17:14 min

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this 108th episode of Money Hacks, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Evie Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Coinomo about cryptocurrency’s outlook for 2022 and beyond, and also whether non-fungible tokens should factor in your portfolio as well.

Highlights of the conversation (click/tap above):

01:29 Outlook for cryptocurrencies in 2022 (including comments from Simon Guidecoq, CEO of Asia Pacific, Singapore HQ, Healy Consultants)

08:30 Top pros and cons of investing in cryptocurrencies

11:25 Are cryptocurrencies even ‘green’?

12:36 How to safeguard your digital assets

15:36 The case for non-fungible tokens

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

