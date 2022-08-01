BT Money Hacks Podcast: Art investments outperformed S&P 500 over last 25 years

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
The art market consistently returns 7.6% to investors and contemporary art investments have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 25 years. But investing in fine art carries big risks. Artwork does not generate any ongoing cash flows, like interest payments or dividends. So is art investing now a good hedge against inflation?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wendy Fang and Yi Ziwei, specialists, 20th & 21st Century Art Department, Christie’s Asia Pacific
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:51 Why art investing is challenging
02:51 Major trends in art investing
07:44 Blue chip art and artists
09:24 Fractional art investing
11:48 NFTs the most lucrative?
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM
---
For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook