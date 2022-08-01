BT Money Hacks Podcast: Art investments outperformed S&P 500 over last 25 years

In this episode, we find out if art investing is the best way to hedge against inflation given its stable returns. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

The art market consistently returns 7.6% to investors and contemporary art investments have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 25 years. But investing in fine art carries big risks. Artwork does not generate any ongoing cash flows, like interest payments or dividends. So is art investing now a good hedge against inflation?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Wendy Fang and Yi Ziwei, specialists, 20th & 21st Century Art Department, Christie’s Asia Pacific 

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:51 Why art investing is challenging

02:51 Major trends in art investing

07:44 Blue chip art and artists

09:24 Fractional art investing

11:48 NFTs the most lucrative?

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

---

---

