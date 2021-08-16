BT Money Hacks Podcast: Are financial advisers still useful in this digital age?

BT Money Hacks Ep 101: Are financial advisers still useful in this digital age?
12:44 min
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
This week's 101st episode explores whether there are too many financial advisers in Singapore and if we actually need them. Is it possible to take care of your own financial planning?
Correspondent Howie Lim speaks with Wayne Chen, founder and chief executive of GoalsMapper, a financial planning software that combines technology with the experience of financial consultants.
Highlights of the conversation:
-
The implications of too many financial advisers (2:30)
-
If it’s possible to do your own financial planning (3:35)
-
What a DIY plan looks like (6:30)
-
The need for more ethical, upstanding and trustworthy financial advisers (8:36)
-
How technology can aid the financial planning process (10:55)
Produced by: Howie Lim, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Howie Lim
Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Mark To Market Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT WealthWise Podcast on: http://bt.sg/btwealthwise
BT Podcasts on: http://bt.sg/podcasts