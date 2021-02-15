BT Money Hacks Podcast: Achieving passive income and wealth growth amid Covid-19

BT Money Hacks Ep 90: Achieving passive income and wealth growth amid Covid-19

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

In this week's episode, we look at strategies for achieving passive income and wealth growth amid Covid-19 and the post-pandemic recovery.

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Luke Lim, managing director at Phillip Securities, brokerage and wealth management arm of PhillipCapital. They discuss the following:

Concrete steps to rebuild passive income amid the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery: Which sectors performed? (1:55) Diversify when faced with financial vulnerability, in asset classes, geographical regions and sectors (2:41) What is the "barbell" approach in diversification? Why it is still worth working with a remisier who acts as a trading coach (4:35) Views on single stocks, ETFs and index funds (6:25)

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.