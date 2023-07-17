BT Money Hacks Podcast: Access to best performing asset class - privates

Where are the potential investment opportunities in alternatives and how to access them? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago

Private equities, real estate, digital assets, collectibles are some of the alternative assets that are missing in our investment portfolio. How can we achieve a balanced portfolio, including alternatives in the current environment? Howie Lim gets insights from Kelvin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Alta.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:08 Alternative assets as hedge against inflation

05:44 Effect of current environment on alternatives

09:24 Portfolio diversification and allocation of alternatives

12:10 Potential opportunities in alternatives

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Kelvin Lee, Co-founder and CEO, Alta

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Branded Podcasts at : https://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top