BT Money Hacks Podcast: Access to best performing asset class - privates

Private equities, real estate, digital assets, collectibles are some of the alternative assets that are missing in our investment portfolio. How can we achieve a balanced portfolio, including alternatives in the current environment? Howie Lim gets insights from Kelvin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Alta.
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:08 Alternative assets as hedge against inflation
05:44 Effect of current environment on alternatives
09:24 Portfolio diversification and allocation of alternatives
12:10 Potential opportunities in alternatives
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Kelvin Lee, Co-founder and CEO, Alta
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
