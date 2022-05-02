BT Money Hacks: How millennials can boost their retirement savings

Thanks to the current environment, millennial and Gen-Z investors - projected to inherit US$48 trillion of wealth over the next 25 years, are facing the daunting challenge of securing their own retirements. So what can this generation do and how would understanding their behaviour make institutions better able to cater to their needs?
For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities.
Highlights of the conversation:
01:12 Why millennials are behind other generations in retirement savings
04:17 Why millennials eschew ‘traditional’ advisors
06:30 Top 5 tips for millennials to jumpstart their retirement savings
09:45 Why just relying on advice from social media is risky
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
---
