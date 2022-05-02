BT Money Hacks: How millennials can boost their retirement savings

Thanks to the current environment, millennial and Gen-Z investors - projected to inherit US$48 trillion of wealth over the next 25 years, are facing the daunting challenge of securing their own retirements. So what can this generation do and how would understanding their behaviour make institutions better able to cater to their needs?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities.