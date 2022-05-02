BT Money Hacks: How millennials can boost their retirement savings

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Carol Fong (pictured), Group CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities.
Updated
Published
50 sec ago

Thanks to the current environment, millennial and Gen-Z investors - projected to inherit US$48 trillion of wealth over the next 25 years, are facing the daunting challenge of securing their own retirements. So what can this generation do and how would understanding their behaviour make institutions better able to cater to their needs?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:12 Why millennials are behind other generations in retirement savings

04:17 Why millennials eschew ‘traditional’ advisors

06:30 Top 5 tips for millennials to jumpstart their retirement savings

09:45 Why just relying on advice from social media is risky

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Follow BT Money Hacks podcasts every first and third Monday of the month, and rate us on:

Channel: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe 

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN 

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGP 

Website: https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt 

WealthBT at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM  

---

For more on personal finance, go to: bt.sg/moneyplaybook

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top