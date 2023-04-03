BT Money Hacks: Don’t let emotions harm your investments

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
How do we keep emotions out of investment decisions, especially during uncertain times? And is having emotions when investing really so bad? Correspondent Howie Lim speaks to Stephanie Leung, chief investment officer of StashAway for more insights.
Highlights of the conversation:
00:55 How to keep emotions in check
02:52 Distinguishing between noise and information
05:29 Don’t look!
10:39 Beware biased information
13:35 High growth areas to consider
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim
With Stephanie Leung, chief investment officer of StashAway
Produced by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Engineered by: Howie Lim & Joann Chai Peh Chieh
---
