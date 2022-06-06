BT Money Hacks: Cryptocurrency: yes, no or not yet?

In this episode, BT correspondent Howie Lim gets comments from Wayne Huang, CEO and co-founder of XREX and Sten Ivan, Head of Growth, Hodlnaut on how to navigate the crypto market environment and should we even go into it while it is under major pressure? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
8 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

After a very rocky May 2022 of trading, the cryptocurrency market ended on a high note. But, the crypto market environment will likely remain challenging in June 2022.

Cryptocurrency prices have been under major pressure since the beginning of 2022. So how can you navigate this environment and should you even go in now?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim gets comments from Wayne Huang, CEO and co-founder of XREX and Sten Ivan, Head of Growth, Hodlnaut.

Highlights of the conversation: 

03:59 Why institutional investors are pressing on with crypto

05:24 The impact on retail investors and what to do

10:00 Crypto still a viable investment, if you know what you’re doing

11:27 How much to put in and why

12:52 Regulation is on its way 

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg) and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

