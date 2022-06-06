BT Money Hacks: Cryptocurrency: yes, no or not yet?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

After a very rocky May 2022 of trading, the cryptocurrency market ended on a high note. But, the crypto market environment will likely remain challenging in June 2022.

Cryptocurrency prices have been under major pressure since the beginning of 2022. So how can you navigate this environment and should you even go in now?

For more insights, correspondent Howie Lim gets comments from Wayne Huang, CEO and co-founder of XREX and Sten Ivan, Head of Growth, Hodlnaut.