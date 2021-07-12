BT Mark to Market Podcast: What's next for Sembcorp Marine?

BT Mark to Market Ep 9: What's next for Sembcorp Marine?
12:16 min
Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this ninth episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul delves into Sembcorp Marine's proposals to raise a further S$1.5 billion through another deeply discounted rights issue and combine itself with Keppel O&M, which were followed by a steep slump in its share price.
Recalling Sembcorp Marine's demerger from Sembcorp Industries (1:45)
Breaking down the latest deeply discounted rights issue (4:35)
Why the prospect of a merger with Keppel O&M is now a concern (7:15)
Buy? Sell? Hold? Much could depend in Sembcorp Marine's board (10:05)
Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis and Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Adam Azlee and Hadyu Rahim
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.