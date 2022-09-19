BT Mark To Market Podcast: What’s next for Frasers Hospitality Trust?

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
What might have motivated minority holders of FHT’s stapled securities to vote against the proposed privatisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust and now what? Ben Paul finds out.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
2:34 Privatisation was proposed to address poor performance
7:28 Why minority investors might have voted against the deal
9:33 FHT appears to be suffering from flaws in its overall strategy
11:49 Broad reconstitution of FHT’s portfolio could be necessary
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
