BT Mark To Market Podcast: What’s next for Frasers Hospitality Trust?

Why would senior correspondent Ben Paul vote differently than the minority holders of Frasers Hospitality Trust’s stapled securities? Find out in this podcast. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
37 min ago

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

What might have motivated minority holders of FHT’s stapled securities to vote against the proposed privatisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust and now what? Ben Paul finds out.

Highlights: (click/tap above)

2:34 Privatisation was proposed to address poor performance

7:28 Why minority investors might have voted against the deal

9:33 FHT appears to be suffering from flaws in its overall strategy 

11:49 Broad reconstitution of FHT’s portfolio could be necessary 

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top