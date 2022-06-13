BT Mark To Market Podcast: What investors should know about the compulsory acquisition loophole

What can investors do about lowball offers which a well-known loophole allows major shareholders? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

He explores a well-known loophole that allows major shareholders to take their companies private more easily is back in the spotlight with the current lowball offer for TTJ. What should investors do?

Highlights: (click/tap above)

01:28 TTJ rockets following offer, but minority investors fume

03:42 How major shareholders have exploited the loophole

06:36 Regulators recognise the problem, but have not acted

08:36 How to deal with lowball offers from major shareholders

10:45 Learning from case studies of IndoAgri and Challenger

13:01 Independent directors have crucial role in these situations

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

