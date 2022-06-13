BT Mark To Market Podcast: What investors should know about the compulsory acquisition loophole

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
He explores a well-known loophole that allows major shareholders to take their companies private more easily is back in the spotlight with the current lowball offer for TTJ. What should investors do?
Highlights: (click/tap above)
01:28 TTJ rockets following offer, but minority investors fume
03:42 How major shareholders have exploited the loophole
06:36 Regulators recognise the problem, but have not acted
08:36 How to deal with lowball offers from major shareholders
10:45 Learning from case studies of IndoAgri and Challenger
13:01 Independent directors have crucial role in these situations
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
