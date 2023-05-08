BT Mark to Market Podcast: Sell in May and go away?

If the Fed has done enough to address inflation, it could mean economic growth is about to slow and unemployment rise. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

The next few months could be a risky time. Investors should tread very carefully, and be prepared to take advantage of a big sell-off. The Fed is pausing its rate hiking cycle even though inflation is still elevated. Meanwhile, Singapore is battling to keep a lid on runaway residential property prices. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.

Highlights:

01:34 Fed pauses, but financial conditions may continue tightening

02:44 Singapore tries to restrict runaway residential property prices

05:13 Tough policy action meets stubborn pushback from market

07:53 Self-serving narratives from financial market, property sectors

10:44 Bargains to be had in the wake of big, disorderly sell-offs

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top