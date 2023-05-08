BT Mark to Market Podcast: Sell in May and go away?

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
The next few months could be a risky time. Investors should tread very carefully, and be prepared to take advantage of a big sell-off. The Fed is pausing its rate hiking cycle even though inflation is still elevated. Meanwhile, Singapore is battling to keep a lid on runaway residential property prices. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.
Highlights:
01:34 Fed pauses, but financial conditions may continue tightening
02:44 Singapore tries to restrict runaway residential property prices
05:13 Tough policy action meets stubborn pushback from market
07:53 Self-serving narratives from financial market, property sectors
10:44 Bargains to be had in the wake of big, disorderly sell-offs
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
