BT Mark to Market Podcast: Sell in May and go away?

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

The next few months could be a risky time. Investors should tread very carefully, and be prepared to take advantage of a big sell-off. The Fed is pausing its rate hiking cycle even though inflation is still elevated. Meanwhile, Singapore is battling to keep a lid on runaway residential property prices. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.