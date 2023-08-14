BT Mark To Market Podcast: Sabana Reit in uncharted territory

Why has Quarz decided to push Sabana Reit down this path despite all the risks? PHOTO: SABANA REIT
Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Disgruntled minority unitholders have voted for Sabana Reit to embark on an unprecedented internalisation of its management function. Should investors jump in, or run for cover? What does it mean for other Singapore-listed Reits? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:24 Seizing power from Sabana Reit’s sponsor

03:07 Internalisation debate fierce and partisan

08:42 Waning investor faith in independence

12:48 Lender’s “review event” a poison pill?

14:03 Much now depends on stakeholders’ behaviour

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro

Produced and edited by: Janice Tan

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

