BT Mark to Market Podcast: Reit mergers face growing resistance

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this 16th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, senior correspondent Ben Paul delves into why the latest real estate investment trust (Reit) mergers seem to be facing resistance, and responds to criticism of his column by the manager of Ara Logos Logistics Trust.
Highlights (click/tap above)
01:30 Proxy advisers, activist investors objected to latest Reit mergers
03:28 ALog’s manager hits back at a Mark To Market commentary
07:37 Fundamental problem with Reit mergers: conflicted managers
09:25 Investor attitudes, market conventions and customs are changing
11:26 Reit managers, sponsors should get ahead of investor expectations
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
