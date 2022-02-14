BT Mark to Market Podcast: Reit mergers face growing resistance

BT senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about why the latest Reit mergers seem to be facing resistance, and responds to criticism of his column. BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this 16th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, senior correspondent Ben Paul delves into why the latest real estate investment trust (Reit) mergers seem to be facing resistance, and responds to criticism of his column by the manager of Ara Logos Logistics Trust.

01:30 Proxy advisers, activist investors objected to latest Reit mergers

03:28 ALog’s manager hits back at a Mark To Market commentary

07:37 Fundamental problem with Reit mergers: conflicted managers 

09:25 Investor attitudes, market conventions and customs are changing

11:26 Reit managers, sponsors should get ahead of investor expectations

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. 

