BT Mark To Market Podcast: Mapletree sets new standard for Reit sponsors

Highlights: (click/tap above)

04:10 How Mapletree Investments made a hated merger palatable

06:47 Why the MCT-MNACT combination is arguably not a merger

07:28 Other Reit sponsors may now face higher investor expectations

08:37 Why MNACT unitholders should hold on their units for now

10:15 Investors may view MCT more positively on sponsor’s support

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT at: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts at: https://bt.sg/pcOM