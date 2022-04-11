BT Mark To Market Podcast: Mapletree sets new standard for Reit sponsors

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
How did the sponsor of Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust save their proposed merger? Senior correspondent Ben Paul gives his take and offers investment views on the two Reits.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
04:10 How Mapletree Investments made a hated merger palatable
06:47 Why the MCT-MNACT combination is arguably not a merger
07:28 Other Reit sponsors may now face higher investor expectations
08:37 Why MNACT unitholders should hold on their units for now
10:15 Investors may view MCT more positively on sponsor’s support
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
