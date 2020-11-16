BT Mark To Market Podcast: Investors, don't ignore underperforming Singapore market

BT Mark To Market Ep 1: Why investors shouldn't ignore the underperforming Singapore market in the Covid era

10:56 mins

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore, in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about what’s driving stock markets around the world in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and why investors shouldn’t ignore the Singapore stock market, even though its performance has been quite disappointing.

1. Why have the S&P500 and the Nasdaq indices bounced so strongly since March? (1:02)

2. We are not in an ordinary economic cycle, but things are improving regardless (2:08)

3. Why was the Singapore market underperforming even before Covid-19 hit? (3:54)

4. Singapore's leading companies are not broke, and have ample scope to unlock value (6:43)

5. Delving into 3 companies: Sembcorp Industries, Keppel Corp and Wilmar International (7:00)

Produced by: Ben Paul, Ernest Luis & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.