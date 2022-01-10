BT Mark to Market Podcast: Invest like Peter Lynch in 2022

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this 15th episode of the Mark To Market podcast, senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about why investors should tread carefully during the first few months of 2022, and where Peter Lynch wannabes might find multibagger stocks in the Singapore market.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
02:49 We won’t be safe from Covid-19 until the whole world is safe
04:22 Rising inflation, interest rates could spur market turbulence
06:36 Why Peter Lynch’s stock picking approach makes sense now
08:18 7 local stocks returned more than 1,000% over the past decade
11:12 Where to find multibagger stocks in the Singapore market
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
