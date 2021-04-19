BT Mark To Market Podcast: How to ride the next phase of the bull market

BT Mark To Market Ep 6: How to ride the next phase of the bull market

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this sixth episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul delves into why so many Singapore stocks are still trading below their book values per share even after the Straits Times Index has almost fully recovered from the Covid-19 crash, and how to find winners among them.

He tackles the following points:

Controlling shareholders are taking their companies private cheaply (1:45) Why so many Singapore stocks are trading below their book values (4:32) How value unlocking has been a key catalyst for local stocks (6:20) What potentially exciting stocks do, besides merely unlocking value (7:55)

