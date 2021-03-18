BT Mark To Market Podcast: How to invest in an overvalued market

BT Mark To Market Ep 5: How to invest in an overvalued market

8:34 min

Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this new podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this fifth episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks about how to invest in the market at a time when Covid-19 beneficiaries like Top Glove face a looming earnings slump while recovery plays like Singapore Airlines are yet to deliver significant improvement in profitability.

Why the Straits Times Index began outpacing the S&P500 in Oct 2020 (1:40) SIA's rocketing share price belies continued cash-burn and hefty losses (2:55) Analysts unsure how to price Top Glove's sinking stock as earnings peak (4:12) Investors should be selective, and avoid being fully invested in the market (6:08)

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang and Adam Azlee

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.