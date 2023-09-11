BT Mark To Market Podcast: Hotel Properties Limited - should investors check in?

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
Hotel Properties Limited has been buffeted recently by news of the redevelopment of its Orchard Road assets, and a corruption investigation involving its major shareholder and managing director Ong Beng Seng. What does it all mean for its shares? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explores.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:31 Hit by corruption probe, redevelopment news
05:10 Hotels, resorts riding post-pandemic recovery
07:27 Ong Beng Seng owns slice of some properties
10:04 Risk of lowball privatisation
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Claressa Monteiro
Produced and edited by: Janice Tan
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
