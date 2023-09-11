BT Mark To Market Podcast: Hotel Properties Limited - should investors check in?

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Hotel Properties Limited has been buffeted recently by news of the redevelopment of its Orchard Road assets, and a corruption investigation involving its major shareholder and managing director Ong Beng Seng. What does it all mean for its shares? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explores.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:31 Hit by corruption probe, redevelopment news

05:10 Hotels, resorts riding post-pandemic recovery

07:27 Ong Beng Seng owns slice of some properties

10:04 Risk of lowball privatisation

