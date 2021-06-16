BT Mark To Market Podcast: Holding corporate boards to account

BT Mark To Market Ep 8: Holding corporate boards to account

16:44 min

Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

In this eight episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul talks to Shinbo Won, the Asia head of BlackRock Investment Stewardship covering Southeast Asia, Greater China and Korea.

The topics they cover include:

The influence of institutional shareholders over corporate boards (2:45) Why BlackRock voted against the reappointment of directors at Top Glove (4:45) How minority votes make an impact even at tightly controlled companies (8.58) Lowball privatisation offers in Singapore are a governance matter (12:32)

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang and Adam Azlee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

