BT Mark To Market Podcast: Great Eastern’s great potential

Why Great Eastern’s undervalued shares still hold great potential. PHOTOS: OCBC, KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

OCBC’s recent purchase of more Great Eastern shares has further narrowed the insurer’s public spread and increased the risk of it eventually being suspended from trading. But Great Eastern undervalued shares still hold great potential. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.

Highlights of the podcast: 

05:28 Embedded value soars but shares languish

08:38 Little protection for minority shareholders

11:59 AGM comments on compensation and share price

16:06 Hiking Great Eastern’s dividend payouts? 

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Produced and edited by: Janice Tan

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top