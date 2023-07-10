BT Mark To Market Podcast: Great Eastern’s great potential

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
OCBC’s recent purchase of more Great Eastern shares has further narrowed the insurer’s public spread and increased the risk of it eventually being suspended from trading. But Great Eastern undervalued shares still hold great potential. Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.
Highlights of the podcast:
05:28 Embedded value soars but shares languish
08:38 Little protection for minority shareholders
11:59 AGM comments on compensation and share price
16:06 Hiking Great Eastern’s dividend payouts?
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Produced and edited by: Janice Tan
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
