BT Mark to Market Podcast: Can SIA fly higher in 2023?

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Singapore Airlines is enjoying a banner FY2023 as international borders reopen and travellers pay up for flights. But losses in India, competition and the need to eventually redeem the rest of its MCBs could weigh on investor sentiment next year.

03:31 Massive upswing in profitability as travellers pay up for flights

06:21 Resuming dividend payouts, redeeming first tranche of MCBs

09:19 Why airlines have poor long-term investment fundamentals

13:31 Air India-Vistara deal unlikely to immediately excite investors

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

