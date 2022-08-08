BT Mark To Market Podcast: Battling bank-related phishing scams

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
With the growing threat of phishing scams and recent incidents involving high-profile banks, who should bear the most responsibility? And how can consumers better safeguard themselves? Ben Paul explains.
Highlights: (click/tap above)
02:32 Proliferation of online scams a sign of the times
04:35 Banks have underinvested in their online platforms
09:57 Reminders to be vigilant stigmatises scam victims
12:51 Making customers bear losses fraught with risks
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
