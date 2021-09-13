BT Mark to Market Podcast: 3 strategies to beat the Straits Times Index

BT Mark to Market Ep 11: Three strategies to beat the Straits Times Index going forward
Synopsis: Listen to Ben Paul's analysis and insight on Singapore market trends and corporate issues, based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
In this eleventh episode of the Mark To Market podcast, BT's senior correspondent Ben Paul examines the long term performance of the Singapore market, and offers three strategies to beat the Straits Times Index going forward.
STI is lagging; investors need to take an active approach (3:05)
How local stock pickers could have earned a decent return (6:15)
Reits have beaten the STI, some nearly matched the S&P 500 (9:45)
Where to hunt for trading opportunities in the local market (11:45)
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
