BT Future of Finance Podcast: Why digital-only banking

Synopsis: The Business Times Future of Finance showcases content from leading industry players in the financial services sector about the transformational journey of finance into the digital era.
Many misconceptions still surround digital banks but it is undeniable they are the way of the future. For more insights, we speak to Dwaipayan Sadhu, CEO of Trust Bank.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by Trust Bank.
Highlights:
01:04 Misconceptions about digital banks
02:42 Benefits of digital banks
05:15 Why the need for digital banks in Singapore
07:25 Risk and fraud addressed
11:48 Digital banking in wealth management
14:00 New developments in the sector
More about:
Trust Homepage
Trust Launch video
Trust Newsroom
https://trustbank.sg/newsroom/
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
---
Follow Future of Finance podcasts:
Channel: https://bt.sg/pcOM
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcAP
Spotify: https://bt.sg/pcSP
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcGO
Website: http://bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus