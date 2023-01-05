SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: Why digital-only banking

Why do we even need a digital bank? Dwaipayan Sadhu, CEO of Trust Bank tackles that burning question. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: The Business Times Future of Finance showcases content from leading industry players in the financial services sector about the transformational journey of finance into the digital era.

Many misconceptions still surround digital banks but it is undeniable they are the way of the future. For more insights, we speak to Dwaipayan Sadhu, CEO of Trust Bank.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by Trust Bank.

Highlights:

01:04 Misconceptions about digital banks

02:42 Benefits of digital banks

05:15 Why the need for digital banks in Singapore

07:25 Risk and fraud addressed

11:48 Digital banking in wealth management

14:00 New developments in the sector

More about:

Trust Homepage

https://trustbank.sg/

Trust Launch video

https://bit.ly/3C0tpTJ

Trust Newsroom

https://trustbank.sg/newsroom/

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

