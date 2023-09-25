SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: UOB - purpose and balance at work

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of hybrid working which UOB was the first bank to implement, according to Dean Tong, head of group human resources, UOB. PHOTO: UOB
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

The future of work is about equipping employees, regardless of age and qualification, with the soft skills that make them adaptable to the evolving demands of work. And flexi-work arrangements fit right into that, according to UOB’s Dean Tong. Howie Lim gets more insights.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.

Highlights:

02:12 UOB’s permanent flexi-work is targeted at…?

04:50 How caregivers are catered to

06:14 The changing priorities and sentiments of employees

07:06 You can’t please everyone

08:26 Who and what should take priority?

10:21 Is unlimited leave the way?

11:14 What culture jobseekers can expect at UOB

More about:

UO: Bhttps://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/default.page

UOB: Corporate & Institutional Bankin: ghttps://www.uob.com.sg/corporate/index.page

UOB: Career Development: thttps://www.uobgroup.com/careers/working-at-uob/career-development.page

Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Dean Tong, head of group human resources, UOB

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Future of Finance podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap

Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo

Website: bt.sg/brpod

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top