BT Future of Finance Podcast: UOB - purpose and balance at work

The future of work is about equipping employees, regardless of age and qualification, with the soft skills that make them adaptable to the evolving demands of work. And flexi-work arrangements fit right into that, according to UOB’s Dean Tong. Howie Lim gets more insights.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.
Highlights:
02:12 UOB’s permanent flexi-work is targeted at…?
04:50 How caregivers are catered to
06:14 The changing priorities and sentiments of employees
07:06 You can’t please everyone
08:26 Who and what should take priority?
10:21 Is unlimited leave the way?
11:14 What culture jobseekers can expect at UOB
More about:
UO: Bhttps://www.uobgroup.com/uobgroup/default.page
UOB: Corporate & Institutional Bankin: ghttps://www.uob.com.sg/corporate/index.page
UOB: Career Development: thttps://www.uobgroup.com/careers/working-at-uob/career-development.page
Written and hosted by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Dean Tong, head of group human resources, UOB
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Future of Finance podcasts:
Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap
Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo
Website: bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.