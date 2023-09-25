BT Future of Finance Podcast: UOB - purpose and balance at work

The future of work is about equipping employees, regardless of age and qualification, with the soft skills that make them adaptable to the evolving demands of work. And flexi-work arrangements fit right into that, according to UOB’s Dean Tong. Howie Lim gets more insights.

