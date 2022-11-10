BT Future of Finance Podcast: Transaction banking and trade finance

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking branded content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
As a leader in transaction banking for trade finance clients, HSBC believes every challenge is an opportunity. How can your business keep up with the evolution to better position itself for the future? We speak to Shayan Hazir, chief digital officer, HSBC to find out.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by HSBC Singapore.
Highlights:
1:28 Continuing challenges to transformation
4:06 Top challenge: working capital
6:41 Internationalisation and mindset
10:08 Resilience in volatile times
12:05 Web3, DeFi, embedded finance, tokenisation
16:32 Benefits to consumers
Building Smarter Businesses Together
HSBC’s Digital Banking Solutions for SMEs
HSBC Commercial Banking
