BT Future of Finance Podcast: The painless road to digitalisation

Why do SMEs still fear digitalisation and what help can they get? Shannon Lung from The FinLab UOB has insights. PHOTO: UOB
Despite digitalisation being an absolute necessity these days, only 36 percent of SMEs have made the leap. And with global headwinds slamming all economies, it is imperative SMEs ‘get with the programme’. Shannon Lung, senior vice president and head, The FinLab, UOB, has more insights.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Highlights:

01:30 The undeniable importance of digitalisation

04:03 Collaboration the key to success

06:12 Long term strategies to navigate evolution

07:28 Allaying concerns SMEs have

08:36 Successful use cases from different sectors

More about:

UOB - https://str.sg/ip7N

UOB The FinLab - https://str.sg/ip7x

UOB: Corporate & Institutional Banking - https://str.sg/ip7f

Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Shannon Lung, senior vice president and head, The FinLab, UOB.

