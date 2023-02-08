SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: Sticking to your guns in uncertain times

Running your life and finances is like running a business, according to Michele Ferrario, CEO, StashAway. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: The Business Times Future of Finance showcases content from leading industry players in the financial services sector about the transformational journey of finance into the digital era.

Financial markets across the globe were put to several tests in 2022 with a brooding recession predicted for the US. How will the continuing volatility affect your portfolio and your life? For more insights, we speak to Michele Ferrario, co-founder and CEO of StashAway.

Highlights:

1:05 Does macroeconomics affect budgets and plans?

4:06 Planning and goals-based philosophy

6:14 Personal finance like a business

7:59 How to manage your life like a business

10:09 Beware the commercial angle to information

More about:

StashAway

https://www.stashaway.sg/

Investing

https://www.stashaway.sg/invest

Exclusive Investing for BT Readers

https://www.stashaway.sg/business-times

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

