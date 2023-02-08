BT Future of Finance Podcast: Sticking to your guns in uncertain times

Synopsis: The Business Times Future of Finance showcases content from leading industry players in the financial services sector about the transformational journey of finance into the digital era.
Financial markets across the globe were put to several tests in 2022 with a brooding recession predicted for the US. How will the continuing volatility affect your portfolio and your life? For more insights, we speak to Michele Ferrario, co-founder and CEO of StashAway.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by Stashaway.
Highlights:
1:05 Does macroeconomics affect budgets and plans?
4:06 Planning and goals-based philosophy
6:14 Personal finance like a business
7:59 How to manage your life like a business
10:09 Beware the commercial angle to information
More about:
StashAway
Investing
https://www.stashaway.sg/invest
Exclusive Investing for BT Readers
https://www.stashaway.sg/business-times
Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
---
Follow Future of Finance podcasts:
Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap
Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo
Website: bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
PropertyBT: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
WealthBT: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus