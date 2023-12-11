SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: Purpose-bound money and CBDCs - what it means for you

Wholesale CBDCs are a more efficient way to make cross border payments, less painless, less cumbersome, more real-time, according to Janet Young from UOB. PHOTO: UOB
How much do you know about CBDCs and how it’ll affect you? This digital form of money which is available to the general public and a liability of the central bank gives you broad access to digital money that is free from credit risk and liquidity risk.

Howie Lim gets insights from Janet Young, managing director and head, group channels and digitalisation, strategic communications and brand at UOB.

Highlights:

01:14 MAS’ Project Orchid

02:35 UOB’s involvement and purpose-bound money

04:59 Local banks and Orchid Pilots

07:14 The evolution of tech stacks

09:35 Whole CBDC; future of money

10:50 What it all means for consumers

Written, hosted and edited by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Janet Young, managing director and head, group channels and digitalisation, strategic communications and brand at UOB.

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

