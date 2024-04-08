BT Future of Finance Podcast: Making a difference with impact investing

Seah Kian Wee, CEO, UOB Venture Management, tells us more about the challenges and complexities of impact investing. PHOTO: UOB
Impact investing isn’t just about financial returns; it’s also about making a difference. However impact investing isn’t without its challenges and complexities. We speak with Seah Kian Wee, CEO, UOB Venture Management to find out more.

Highlights:

00:37: Is there a growing interest in impact investing?

03:33: Focus on South-east Asia and China

04:51: Sectors that have seen the most impact

07:06: Challenges and risks

UOB Venture Management

