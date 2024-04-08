BT Future of Finance Podcast: Making a difference with impact investing

Impact investing isn’t just about financial returns; it’s also about making a difference. However impact investing isn’t without its challenges and complexities. We speak with Seah Kian Wee, CEO, UOB Venture Management to find out more.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.
Highlights:
00:37: Is there a growing interest in impact investing?
03:33: Focus on South-east Asia and China
04:51: Sectors that have seen the most impact
07:06: Challenges and risks
More about:
UOB Venture Management
Written and hosted by Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Seah Kian Wee, CEO, UOB Venture Management
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Lee Kim Siang & Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Future of Finance podcasts:
Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap
Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo
Website: bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.