BT Future of Finance Podcast: How to take advantage of emerging shifts and trade patterns

With the shift in ASEAN’s global supply chains, what does this mean for SMEs in their pursuit of internationalisation? And how does this future shape the human capital scenario?
Howie Lim gets insights from Jimmy Koh, head, network partnerships and strategic marketing, group foreign direct investment advisory, UOB.
Highlights:
01:15 Increasing interest to expand; internationalise
03:25 Why some SMEs still hold back
05:22 How to find your differentiator
08:05 Long term benefits of internationalising
10:08 How supply management issues will play out
With Jimmy Koh, head, network partnerships and strategic marketing, group foreign direct investment advisory, UOB.
