BT Future of Finance Podcast: Fostering employee pride is the UOB Way

It’s becoming more challenging for organisations to attract, retain and future proof their talent pipeline. And as work-life balance becomes more coveted, what can organisations do to continue being attractive to potential staff as expectations change? Howie Lim finds out from Dean Tong of UOB.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.