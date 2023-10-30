BT Future of Finance Podcast: Fostering employee pride is the UOB Way

It’s becoming more challenging for organisations to attract, retain and future proof their talent pipeline. And as work-life balance becomes more coveted, what can organisations do to continue being attractive to potential staff as expectations change? Howie Lim finds out from Dean Tong of UOB.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media Trust.
This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.
Highlights:
00:48 The basis of employee pride
02:02 Purposeful work initiatives and the talent value chain
04:11 Bridging the employee-employer expectation gap
06:39 Ask not what the company can do for you…
08:20 Self selection
11:45 Strategies to future proof talent pipeline
Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
With Dean Tong, head of group human resources, UOB.
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
