BT Future of Finance Podcast: Empowering young entrepreneurs for tomorrow

Starting a business is not an easy journey. Many obstacles along the way could make or break the dream. In this episode, BT’s Lee Kim Siang sits down with Paul Kan from UOB to talk about the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in the startup landscape, and the resources out there for budding entrepreneurs.

