BT Future of Finance Podcast: Empowering young entrepreneurs for tomorrow

Paul Kan, country head, Business Banking Singapore, UOB. PHOTO: UOB
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 06:00 PM

Starting a business is not an easy journey. Many obstacles along the way could make or break the dream. In this episode, BT’s Lee Kim Siang sits down with Paul Kan from UOB to talk about the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in the startup landscape, and the resources out there for budding entrepreneurs. 

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.

Highlights:

00:40 Rising costs and cash flow management

02:26 Integrated solutions for business efficiency

04:02 Supporting women entrepreneurs

06:09 Advice for young entrepreneurs

More about: UOB’s SME Hub - https://www.uob.com.sg/business/sme-hub/index.page

Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Paul Kan, country head, Business Banking Singapore, UOB

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

--- 

Follow Future of Finance podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap

Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo

Website: bt.sg/brpod

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top