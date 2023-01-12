SPONSORED

BT Future of Finance Podcast: Delivering on customer demands

Brendan Carney, CEO of Citibank Singapore says the ability to reach the segment-of-one is the opportunity to leverage going forward. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Synopsis: The Business Times Future of Finance showcases content from leading industry players in the financial services sector about the transformational journey of finance into the digital era.

What are some of the challenges the private wealth management space is facing and what is the future of private banking in 2023 and beyond?

For more insights, we speak to Brendan Carney, CEO, Citibank Singapore.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by Citibank Singapore.

Highlights:

01:09 Banking sector’s digital transformation

03:20 Sweet spot between speed and personalisation

07:17 Factors affecting digital transformation

10:49 Ensuring growth readiness

13:14 The seamless customer experience

15:09 The future of wealth management

Produced by: Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg), Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

---

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

---

