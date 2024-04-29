BT Future of Finance Podcast: Catering to the financial needs of the modern woman

How are financial services catering to the needs of the modern woman? Lee Kim Siang speaks to Jacquelyn Tan, managing director, group head personal financial services, UOB to find out more.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.

Highlights:

00:49 Financial needs and goals that women often face

03:03 The rise of financial independence among women

05:13 Empowering women financially

07:05 Women’s spending patterns in Singapore

08:25 Unique benefits of female-only cards

More about:

UOB Lady’s Credit Card & Lady’s Savings Account

UOB Card Deals

UOB Savings Promotion

Written and hosted by Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Jacquelyn Tan, managing director, group head personal finance services, group retail, UOB

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Lee Kim Siang & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

Follow Future of Finance podcasts:

Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod

Amazon: bt.sg/bpam

Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap

Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp

Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo

Website: bt.sg/brpod

Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.