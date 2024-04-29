BT Future of Finance Podcast: Catering to the financial needs of the modern woman

Women today play a critical role in driving economic development. They are generating more wealth than ever before and gaining economic influence, particularly in the roles of consumers, wealth accumulators and investors.
According to Nielsen, by 2028, women will own 75 per cent of discretionary spending, making them the world’s greatest influencers.
How are financial services catering to the needs of the modern woman? Lee Kim Siang speaks to Jacquelyn Tan, managing director, group head personal financial services, UOB to find out more.
Highlights:
00:49 Financial needs and goals that women often face
03:03 The rise of financial independence among women
05:13 Empowering women financially
07:05 Women’s spending patterns in Singapore
08:25 Unique benefits of female-only cards
Written and hosted by Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Jacquelyn Tan, managing director, group head personal finance services, group retail, UOB
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Lee Kim Siang & Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
