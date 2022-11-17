BT Future of Finance Podcast: Capitalising on blockchain to future-proof

Blockchain harbours great potential for the financial sector and this technology promises innovative applications and greater efficiency in a fully digitalised financial industry. What are the shockwaves that UOB anticipates blockchain will bring? Today we speak with Heng Koon How, executive director for Blockchain & Digital Assets at UOB to find out.

Highlights:

01:04 Blockchain’s role in the future of finance

02:45 Game changing blockchain technology

05:05 The draw of CBDCs

08:48 Asset tokenisation to help fundraising

10:51 Significance of asset tokenisation for Singapore

12:16 Banks need to pivot

