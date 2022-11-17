BT Future of Finance Podcast: Capitalising on blockchain to future-proof

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Blockchain harbours great potential for the financial sector and this technology promises innovative applications and greater efficiency in a fully digitalised financial industry. What are the shockwaves that UOB anticipates blockchain will bring? Today we speak with Heng Koon How, executive director for Blockchain & Digital Assets at UOB to find out.
Highlights:
01:04 Blockchain’s role in the future of finance
02:45 Game changing blockchain technology
05:05 The draw of CBDCs
08:48 Asset tokenisation to help fundraising
10:51 Significance of asset tokenisation for Singapore
12:16 Banks need to pivot
Produced by: Howie Lim, Claressa Monteiro & Lee Kim Siang
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
