BT Future of Finance: AI can cover human bias and emotions in investing

AI can never emulate the empathy, true care, commitment and passion of humans, according to UOB's Abel Lim. PHOTO: UOB

Amirul Karim

Can artificial intelligence (AI) really manage your money safely and can it be trusted to make those big financial decisions with you? Would you even want it to?

The future of finance certainly looks exciting and, perhaps, polarising at the same time. More insights from Abel Lim, head of wealth management advisory and strategy, UOB.

Highlights:

1:04 Demand evolution for wealth management

3:21 Impact of AI and ML on wealth management

5:18 UOB’s PAT

7:53 Do wealth advisors have a place?

8:53 AI, ML and humans a win-win for all

10:43 Staff embrace AI powered tools

12:32 Humans’ indelible advantage over AI

Written and hosted by Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

With Abel Lim, head of wealth management advisory and strategy, UOB

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

