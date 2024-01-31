BT Branded Podcasts: Revitalising Growth Through Net Zero

What if you were told that profits and the planet were not at odds? If you finance companies making the transition to cleaner energy, the outlook is bright for both economic and environmental growth!
Howie Lim speaks to Luke Edwards, managing director, Renewable Power & Transition, Brookfield Corporation for more insights.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
This episode is brought to you by Brookfield Corporation.
Highlights:
01:05 Interest in investing in net zero transition increasing
03:07 Investment in energy infrastructure must rise
05:54 Benefits to value chain productivity
11:56 Challenges with energy transition
14:24 Support for transition investing strategy
16:34 Building on the strategy
