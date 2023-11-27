BT Branded Podcasts: Ecosperity Conversations - Innovating for climate

SPONSORED

How can organisations contribute to the global effort of decarbonisation and sustainability? PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED AND TEMASEK
How to achieve net-zero emissions through climate innovation? Dr. Steve Howard, vice chairman for sustainability at Temasek, and Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer at Standard Chartered discuss this with Keith Lin from Temasek’s sustainability and public affairs team, in this Ecosperity conversation.

They also delve into the importance of partnerships between public and private sectors, financial investment strategies in carbon markets and the significant role of the Earthshot prize.

Highlights:

01:20 Earthshot prize and climate innovation

02:27 Challenges and opportunities in achieving net-zero

04:56 Innovation and investment in climate solutions

06:38 Financial innovation’s role in climate action

09:22 Expectations from COP28

13:51 Future focus areas and collaborative initiatives

Hosted by: Keith Lin, director for sustainability, Temasek

With Dr. Steve Howard, vice chairman for sustainability, Temasek and Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer, Standard Chartered

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

