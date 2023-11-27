BT Branded Podcasts: Ecosperity Conversations - Innovating for climate

How to achieve net-zero emissions through climate innovation? Dr. Steve Howard, vice chairman for sustainability at Temasek, and Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer at Standard Chartered discuss this with Keith Lin from Temasek’s sustainability and public affairs team, in this Ecosperity conversation.
They also delve into the importance of partnerships between public and private sectors, financial investment strategies in carbon markets and the significant role of the Earthshot prize.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.
This podcast is produced by The Business Times. In partnership with Standard Chartered and Temasek for Ecosperity.
Highlights:
01:20 Earthshot prize and climate innovation
02:27 Challenges and opportunities in achieving net-zero
04:56 Innovation and investment in climate solutions
06:38 Financial innovation’s role in climate action
09:22 Expectations from COP28
13:51 Future focus areas and collaborative initiatives
Hosted by: Keith Lin, director for sustainability, Temasek
With Dr. Steve Howard, vice chairman for sustainability, Temasek and Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer, Standard Chartered
Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Howie Lim
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow BT Branded Podcasts:
Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap
Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo
Website: bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.