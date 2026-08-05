Britain simplifies IPO rules in bid to revive flagging London listings

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London’s stock market has been shrinking for the last decade as companies move away for higher valuations and access to deeper capital markets elsewhere.

LONDON - Britain’s financial regulator said it was simplifying listing rules to make the country’s stock market a more attractive place for companies to raise capital, seeking to reverse a prolonged slowdown in flotations.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Aug 5 the changes would reduce the execution risk for issuers and lower compliance costs, and included removing a seven-day waiting period for connected research during an initial public offering (IPO).

London’s stock market has been shrinking for the last decade as companies move away for higher valuations and access to deeper capital markets elsewhere, particularly in the United States.

There has also been a high number of take-private deals in 2026, with foreign takeovers of British names Intertek, Tate & Lyle and Segro, partly a result of British stocks becoming cheaper compared with US stocks since the start of the Iran war.

The FCA said it hoped the finalisation of the new rules, on which it has been consulting since late 2025, will help replenish Britain’s depleted stock market.

The FCA said the changes would make it easier for companies looking to list in Britain.

“By making the UK listing regime more efficient, we are supporting the growth and competitiveness of UK capital markets,” FCA director of infrastructure and exchanges Jon Relleen said in a statement. REUTERS