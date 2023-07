SINGAPORE – Singaporean investor Hua Tye Swee’s £900,000 (S$1.6 million) investment in 2019 in two west London apartments in Western Circus, a project by Britain’s largest home builder Barratt, turned a profit when he flipped them recently.

The 60-year-old, who has been investing in British properties for the past 10 years, is looking at getting another Barratt home at the Singapore launch of Wembley Park Gardens.