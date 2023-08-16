Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut

SAO PAULO - Accelerated Brazilian chicken production will continue at least through the end of 2024, according to a lobby group for chicken and pork processors, in a sign that a global chicken glut may not subside soon.

ABPA, which represents companies like JBS SA and BRF SA, on Wednesday said Brazil’s 2023 chicken output could potentially increase by up to 3 per cent to 14.95 million tonnes at the end of the year.

Next year, chicken output may grow as much as 4.5 per cent to 15.5 million tonnes, it added.

Exports are also expected to rise from Brazilian companies, which account for 35.6 per cent of global chicken supplies.

ABPA is projecting Brazilian chicken exports at 5.1 to 5.2 million tonnes for end-2023, potentially increasing up to 8 per cent from the previous year.

For 2024, exports could grow as much as 5 per cent to 5.35 million tonnes, ABPA said.

Brazil’s main export destinations were China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023.

China, which increased imports of Brazilian chicken by 33 per cent in the period, is expected to continue buying large volumes from suppliers in the country as it is expected to lower its own internal chicken output, ABPA said. REUTERS